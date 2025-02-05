Prince Harry concerns of ‘kidnapping' are genuine, confirms ex staffer

Prince Harry has a genuine reason to worry for Meghan Markle’s security, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who is appealing at the High Court after his plea to get tax-payer funded security for his kids and Meghan Markle was rejected, is rightfully stressed.

Former Royal butler Grant Harold told Techopedia: "People in the armed forces and the police have individual threats due to the nature of what they do but being a member of the Royal Family is also a threat. The threat is huge, there was an assassination attempt on the then Prince Charles in 1994 in Australia which just highlights the risk.

He adds: "I think Harry is more worried about his wife and his kids and the risk of kidnapping plots, to be honest, and also the more he does in the public as a celebrity the more he could become a target. So of course, he is going to take his security more seriously and this is very important to him."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.