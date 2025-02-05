Meghan Markle sends message to Billie Eilish over LA wildfires

Meghan Markle is showcasing a generous donation from singer Billie Eilish.



The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram this Tuesday to showcase Eilish signed shirts for a family who lost their house in the LA wildfire.

In the clip posted on Instagram, the 43-year-old said: "And so I said, well, I don’t know, Billie Eilish. I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt.

"So I thought of everybody that I knew, and I made a voice note and I was like, please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish."

Meghan then excitedly claimed: “You guys, I don't even know what all this stuff means, but it's signed for her!”

She added: "Huge thank you Billie Eilish, this is going to mean so much to her.

"Honestly to Adam Levine and Bahati, you guys helped get this over the line.

"Just thank you so much. I’m gonna go and email her mum now. Just wanted to share that with you guys."