Hugh Jackman wants to make Sutton Foster his wife, says source

Hugh Jackman is reportedly planning to marry again after parting ways with Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023.

An insider told Sky News that the Wolverine star wants to make Sutton Foster his wife.

“Hugh had a lot of back and forth while he was in Australia for the holidays but ultimately, he realised how much he missed her,” revealed the confidant.

“The magic came flooding back when they reunited and ultimately marriage is the end game for these two,” the source added. “Hugh is clear he wants to make Sutton his wife.”

In January, the 56-year-old actor confirmed his romance with Sutton when the two were seen holding hands on a dinner date.

It is prominent to mention that Hugh’s divorce is yet to be finalised with Deborra.