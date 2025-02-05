Travis Kelce reveals 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' plans

Travis Kelce just admitted to being a "little biased" when it comes to his favourite Taylor Swift music.

The 35-year-old NFL star, who is currently dating the pop sensation, was asked to name his girlfriend’s album that is his favourite.

During the Super Bowl Opening Night interview, Kelce named The Tortured Poets Department, saying “of course,” and it might just be for obvious reasons.

He also chimed in about the fact that he "might be a little biased" to Swift’s eleventh studio album, which fans believe contains nods to her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Naming the songs, So High School and The Alchemy, Kelce noted that TTPD has “a few (songs) on there that are bangers.”

Additionally, he was also asked if his girlfriend was planning on re-recording her album, Reputation, which would then, soon, receive the label (Taylor’s Version).

To this he responded that he could "neither confirm nor deny" a release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) further revealing that he had nothing more to discuss over the topic.

Particularly, the song, So High School, mentioned by Kelce, is where his girlfriend, Swift, sings of the contrast between the football star’s career as an athlete and hers as a writer, with the lyrics going: "Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto."

Taylor Swift released her album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024, and despite being nominated for the 2025 Grammys, the singer walked away empty-handed at the ceremony held on February 2, 2025.