Photo: Cameron Diaz utterly 'disappointed' after Hollywood comeback fail: Report

Cameron Diaz reportedly planned to make a Hollywood comeback with new movie, Back in Action.

Nonetheless, this new project, starring Jamie Foxx alongside Cameron, has failed to impress viewers. Moreover, the flick has received harsh remarks from critics which has reportedly left the actress heartbroken, per RadarOnline.com.

"It's a huge disappointment,” an insider said of the Netflix flop.

For those unversed, Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz played the roles of two ex-spies on the run again with their family on a new mission in this movie.

“She put her heart and soul into this and really felt it was going to be a hit,” claimed the source.

Before moving on to a new topic, the source mentioned, "Instead, the opposite has happened, and now she fears she is a forgotten has-been."

This report comes amid claims that Cameron is considering to quit acting after this failed project.

A different source shared with the outlet in this regard "Cam has only just returned to the movie treadmill and already she's blasting the system.”

They even declared, "She sounds like she's ready for another break. Perhaps this time it will be permanent. She just doesn't seem happy with how Hollywood is still making movies, does she?"