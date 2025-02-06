Ben Affleck replaces THIS actor's role in major new Netflix film project

Ben Affleck takes over a Hollywood actor's role in major new Netflix film named 'Animals' whose production is set to begin in April 2025

In a major casting shake-up, Ben Affleck has taken over the lead role in the upcoming Netflix film Animals after Matt Damon stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

Despite exiting the lead role, Damon will remain involved in the project behind the scenes.

According to Deadline, Affleck, who was already set to direct the film, will now also star in it. Both Affleck and Damon are producing the project under their Artists Equity banner alongside Dani Bernfeld.

Moreover, the script was penned by Connor McIntyre and Captain Phillips screenwriter Billy Ray.

As per Daily Mail, industry insiders suggest that Damon’s decision to step back from the role was due to his commitment to Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.

With production on Animals scheduled to begin in April 2025 in Los Angeles, Damon’s conflicting obligations made it difficult for him to continue in the lead role.

Despite the casting change, anticipation remains high for Animals, especially with The X-Files star Gillian Anderson joining the ensemble.

The film, described as a thriller, revolves around a kidnapping, with further details about the plot remaining under wraps.

While Damon’s exit from Animals may disappoint fans of the Oscar-winning duo, they won’t have to wait long to see the longtime collaborators on screen together.

Both are set to co-star in the upcoming crime thriller RIP, slated for release on Netflix this summer.