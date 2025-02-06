Buckingham Palace staffer publicly shares truth of ‘Duchess of Difficult'

The title Meghan Markle received as ‘Duchess of Difficult has finally come to light.

The staffer in question shared all this with author Tom Quinn, for his piece for The Times.

In that piece she touched on all the ‘unfariness’ Meghan felt in Buckingham Palace, especially when seeing how Kate Middleton and Prince William lived.

According to the staffer, “It’s true that her nickname for a while was the Duchess of Difficult, but she had other, friendlier nicknames, including Mystic Meg, which came about because she was so new agey, so woke, about so many things.”

“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” they explained.

And “she couldn’t understand why Charles, for example, was so formal with his mother. She once said, ‘But they’re mother and son — why are they so completely stiff with each other?’”

Another issue that came out was her husband’s approach with staffers. For he would ask if “if they would mind” doing something while she, “with her American background, she felt when you pay people to do something, you just issue commands, and that Harry should just issue commands as she did.”

Not all staffers disliked this either, because some thought her to be ‘fiesty’.

A separate member of Kensington Palace communications team also noted, “She was very straightforward and matter-of-fact.”

Even though “they [the older, public school-educated advisers] really had it in for Meghan and, to be fair to her, she really stood up to them. But, of course,if you make waves in the royal family, the senior royals will always back the courtiers, because in many cases the senior royals have been friends with the courtiers since childhood.”