Kate Cassidy reveals chilling truth about her relationship with Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend, has revealed they had their "own separate lives” and would not remain in touch constantly.

While conversing with The Sun, she said, “It was a tragic accident, and no, I never did think (he might die young). But, you know, we did have our own separate lives—this wasn't the first time we have travelled separately.” (sic)

The 25-year-old media personality added, “I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did. It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here.”

Cassidy went on to note that she and Payne were independent and would not stay in contact with each other when they were apart.

“When we're away from each other, we're not really the clingiest when it comes to messaging . . . it wasn't super-constant,” the Night Changes crooner’s girlfriend quipped.

For the unversed, the One Direction member passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 31-year-old singer had gone on holiday to see his former bandmate Niall Horan perform.

It is pertinent to mention that Cassidy was with Payne in Argentina but left a day before his tragic death to take care of their rescue dog, Nala, at their residence in Florida.