Angelina Jolie adresses her kids' complete disinterest in fame

The truth about why the 'Salt' star and Brad Pitt's children are staying far away from the spotlight

News Desk
February 06, 2025

A renowned actress and filmmaker, Angelina Jolie, has revealed that none of her children are eager to follow in her footsteps.

On Wednesday, February 5, the 49-year-old shared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that her children had no “affinity” for movies.

Jolie said, “No. I don’t know, that's not my doing. I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested.”

“They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't … It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really,” the mother of six stated.

Moving forward, the Maria star noted that it did not mean her children have not connected with the art of movies in their own ways.

“Yes, they've been on set with me. And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen,” Jolie noted.

She mentioned that the closest her children have gotten to the screen is working behind the scenes on a film and two of her sons, Maddox and Pax, did some assistant director work behind the scenes of Maria.

“It's good to start them in working. [You’ve] got to run around and do anything for everybody. And so they've been doing that in a few films. And then Pax was doing some of the photography work,” she said.

For the unversed, the Maleficent actress and Brad Pitt share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16.

It is pertinent to mention Angelina Jolie was awarded the Maltin Modern Master Award at the festival.

