Meghan Markle given bold title in new explosive royal book

Meghan Markle received a surprising label from royal staff members according to a new Tom Quinn book.

The book, titled, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, revealed that the Duchess of Sussex felt judged by the staff due to her Hollywood background.

A staff member describes Meghan as someone who "fought back" against the royal traditions.

"Some people can cope with this — Kate Middleton is perhaps the supreme example — but others try to fight back, which is what Meghan clearly did," Tom shares in the book, as quoted by The Times.

He added, "'You've got to hand it to her,' a former member of her staff said. 'She really is a fighter.'"

The book revealed that Meghan faced challenges during her time as a working royal due to rigid traditions. It also adds that Prince Harry "had spent little time explaining exactly how strange and demanding his family really are" before their marriage, which led to Meghan feeling "constrained by protocol."

Moreover, some sources also recalled how Meghan was "strastraightforward."

"They [the older, public school-educated advisers] really had it in for Meghan and, to be fair to her, she really stood up to them. But, of course, if you make waves in the royal family, the senior royals will always back the courtiers, because in many cases the senior royals have been friends with the courtiers since childhood," the book revealed.