Lily Collins shares sweet moment with newborn babygirl Tove

Lily Collins introduced her newborn daughter, Tove, to the world on Thursday, sharing a heartfelt photo on Instagram.

The 35-year-old Emily in Paris star and her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, recently welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Collins posted a tender snapshot cradling baby Tove, captioning it simply, “Mom mode...” Meanwhile, McDowell shared a similar post on his Instagram with the caption, “Dad mode.”

The couple, who married in 2021, expressed their gratitude in an earlier announcement, with Collins writing, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again.”

According to Daily Mail, fans flooded the couple with congratulations, some critics questioned their decision to use surrogacy, sparking online debates.

McDowell addressed the backlash, urging kindness and understanding, by stating, “It’s OK to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child… but it’s not OK to spew hateful words, especially towards a beautiful baby girl.”