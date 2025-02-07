 
Megan Fox doesn't want to reconcile with MGK after shocking breakup

Megan Fox parted ways with Machine Gun Kelly in December 2024

February 07, 2025

Megan Fox doesn't want to reconcile with MGK after shocking breakup

Megan Fox has reportedly called it quits with Machine Gun Kelly “for good,” and now she’s not in contact with the rapper despite the impending arrival of their baby.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Transformers actress is “taking space apart” from MGK and has no intention of bringing him back into her life.

“They don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts," the source revealed.

“Megan has cut down communication with the music artist in order to heal,” continued the confidant. “She’s taking space apart from MGK and it’s been beneficial.”

“Despite the pair no longer being together, the actress still wants him to be a part of their child’s life but emphasises she doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him,” said the source.

“(MGK) wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good,” a tipster added.

For those unversed, Megan parted ways with MGK in December, just weeks after announcing she was expecting a baby.

