Princess Anne breaks cover after accepting new role for Princess Charlotte

Anne, the Princess Royal, has made her first public appearance after accepting major role for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter Princess Charlotte.

The palace shared photos of Princess Anne as she returned to Southmead Hospital to thank the team which treated her following her accident in June 2024.

The Princess Royal met doctors, nurses and health professionals at Southmead Hospital, during a tour of the building.

North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) is one of the largest hospital trusts in the UK with over 13,000 staff, delivering healthcare at Southmead Hospital, Cossham Hospital, Bristol Centre for Enablement, and at community locations in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG).

NBT provide a range of services to a core population of around 750,000 people. They are also a major research centre and teaching Trust, having close links to the Universities of Bristol, Bath, and the West of England.

Princess Anne’s royal engagement comes after royal expert Helena Chard, while speaking to Fox News Digital, claimed Prince William has allowed her aunt to be a role model for his only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

"Anne sees her younger self in Charlotte. She is the perfect person to train and steer Charlotte in the right direction. Charlotte will be her brother Prince George's right-hand woman, just as Princess Anne has been to her brother King Charles," Helena added.