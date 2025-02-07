 
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's gradual return to royal duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton visited South Wales last week as she has resumed royal duties following cancer diagnosis

February 07, 2025

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about King Charles and Queen Camilla amid Kate Middleton’s gradual return to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales visited South Wales last week, showcasing the work of long-established organisations with community at their core as she has resumed royal duties following cancer diagnosis.

Amid Kate Middleton’s return, the palace has announced that King Charles, head of the Church of England, and Queen Camilla will travel to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis in April.

Buckingham Palace said Thursday, "Their majesties the King and Queen will undertake state visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025."

According to AFP, the state visit will be Charles´ first to the Vatican for talks with the head of the Catholic church since becoming king in 2022.

King Charles has also gradually made a return to public life after beginning treatment for cancer early last year, and has been on several state visits since.

The King and Camilla will also visit Rome and Ravenna in northern Italy to celebrate "the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the United Kingdom", the palace said.

