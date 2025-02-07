Angelina Jolie reveals how she quit smoking

 
February 07, 2025

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her old bad habit.

The 49-year-old actress admitted she smoked two packs of cigarettes a day before playing Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

During a Q&A with film critic Leonard Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Angelina recalled playing the video game heroine and how the role forced her to quit smoking.

“I admittedly came (in) smoking two packs a day and completely had to change my health and my life and discover that I could do things I didn’t know I could do,” she said.

The Bollywood diva continued that she trained "really hard" for her role in 2001's film, which forced her to overcome her vices.

"For Tomb Raider there were a few months of just nothing but multiple training sessions a day: morning, noon and night," recalled the Maleficent actress. "And I didn't want anything but good food, water, and sleep at a certain point."

"I was in training and that's what your body [wants]… You change," the Oscar-winning star told Maltin.

"I never did it again…Well, I think I did once or twice,” added Angelina.

