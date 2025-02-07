Kanye West wants Diddy out of jail: 'Free Puff'

Kanye West has come out in support of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NYC, on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Taking to his X handle, the controversial rapper urged authorities to release Diddy from prison.

“FREE PUFF,” Kanye posted in capital letters.

The Heartless hitmaker also slammed celebrities for turning their backs on Diddy.

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND BITCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T,” he penned.

Kanye then dragged Chris Brown into his social media rant, criticizing those who did nothing as the 35-year-old singer was "cancelled."

“WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING,” claimed the rapper.

“I WAS P—Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” kanye added referencing his new track, Wheels Fall Off.

It is prominent to mention that the Gold Digger crooner now follows Diddy on Instagram after previously only following his current wife, Bianca Censori.