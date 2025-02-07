Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are getting ready for a new baby's arrival

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already planning a brand new edition to their family it seems.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source, that recently sat with Heat Magazine.

Per the source’s claims “Travis has already told his mum that she could get two grandchildren this year.”

And “She’s been prepping her house since the beginning of the year.”

“She’s enlisted the help of her favourite interior designer, Roxy Bijan, who did the original decor for the property, to come up with ideas for a nursery and turn the third floor into a ‘baby wing’,” the insider also explained.

And “given that Travis has to be based in Kansas for work, she’s insisted he do the same with his home to ensure they’re prepared wherever they are once the baby comes.’

Over all, “everyone’s most definitely on baby watch,” its being revealed. And “They wouldn’t be surprised if there was an announcement in the immediate future,” as well.