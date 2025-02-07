Travis Kelce's dad addresses big rumor about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, has shared his thoughts on his son’s high-profile romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on Australia’s Today show on Thursday, the NFL star’s dad said, “I think once we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good period of time for the two of them."

“Without the NFL season, without the Eras tour. Just them alone really connecting more. I think that can only be a good thing,” he added.

When asked if he knew Taylor would perform at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Ed replied, “I wouldn’t; I have no idea.”

“I haven’t talked to Taylor this week. I have no idea what her plans are. I would let her publicist talk to you about that,” he added.

For those unversed, Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome on February 9.