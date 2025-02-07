Travis Kelce gushes over his 'remarkable' girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has admitted to being an admirer of his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

While the NFL star is currently preparing for the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025, he recalled feeling inspired by Swift at the Eras Tour.

In the pre-game conference, Kelce has expressed his admiration for Swift’s “remarkable” work during the record-breaking tour last year.

“What I saw on that tour last year was pretty remarkable,” Kelce said.

He went on to add that “to see the week-in, week-out travelling from one country to the next and how excruciating it is on her body and on her mind - and it’s not just her. It was her entire tour.”

“It was an absolute machine and it was something I could admire watching.”

Moreover, Kelce also discussed his diet ahead of the Super Bowl, saying, “I’ve been eating clean. I haven’t been drinking as much, a little lower on the pounds this week. So, hopefully I can run away from some Eagles out there.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023 and they’ve since then supported each other with the NFL star attending Eras Tour concerts and the So High School crooner making surprising appearances at the games.