Temptation Island: 'Montoya, por favor' meme couple continue relationship

"Montoya, por favor" meme went viral after a participant of Spanish reality TV show "Temptation Island" was stopped from catching his girlfriend as she cheated on him.

Temptation Island (Spain’s La Isla De Las Tentaciones) sometimes tests the strength of couple's relationships.

An explicit video from the show went viral as Montoya watched his girlfriend, Anita, cheating on him.

The show's host shouted Montoya, por favor (Montoya, Pleas) in an effort to stop the man as he sprint down the beach, attempting to make it in time to stop the passion between Anita and another man.

Shortly after the clip emerged online, the internet became obsessed with the moment and it became a widespread meme.

Hundreds of people including the X accounts of US Open Tennis, Netflix and Disney used the meme.

Jose Carlos Montoya belongs to Utrera, Seville, Spain, and is known for his dramatic reactions on reality television.

Before his fame on "La Isla de las Tentaciones," he worked as a hotel concierge but has aspirations in the music industry, particularly in flamenco, under the stage name 'DMontoya'. He has released singles and performed in various television programs.

Anita Williams and Montoya reportedly faced significant tension during the show, with both reportedly engaging in activities with other contestants.

Reports suggest that after the show, Anita and Montoya continued their relationship, though it's described as tumultuous.