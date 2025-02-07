 
Geo News

Temptation Island: 'Montoya, por favor' meme couple continue relationship

Montoya and Anita continues to be a couple after the woman was caught cheating on her boyfriend

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Temptation Island: Montoya, por favor meme couple continue relationship

"Montoya, por favor" meme went viral after a participant of Spanish reality TV show "Temptation Island" was stopped from catching his girlfriend as she cheated on him.

Temptation Island (Spain’s La Isla De Las Tentaciones) sometimes tests the strength of couple's relationships. 

An explicit video from the show went viral as Montoya watched his girlfriend, Anita, cheating on him.

The show's host shouted Montoya, por favor (Montoya, Pleas) in an effort to stop the man as he sprint down the beach, attempting to make it in time to stop the passion between Anita and another man.

Shortly after the clip emerged online, the internet became obsessed with the moment and it became a widespread meme.

Hundreds of people including the X accounts of US Open Tennis, Netflix and Disney used the meme.

Temptation Island: Montoya, por favor meme couple continue relationship
Temptation Island: Montoya, por favor meme couple continue relationship
Temptation Island: Montoya, por favor meme couple continue relationship

Jose Carlos Montoya belongs to Utrera, Seville, Spain, and is known for his dramatic reactions on reality television. 

Before his fame on "La Isla de las Tentaciones," he worked as a hotel concierge but has aspirations in the music industry, particularly in flamenco, under the stage name 'DMontoya'. He has released singles and performed in various television programs.

Anita Williams and Montoya reportedly faced significant tension during the show, with both reportedly engaging in activities with other contestants. 

Reports suggest that after the show, Anita and Montoya continued their relationship, though it's described as tumultuous.

Kanye West reverts back to antisemitic tactics
Kanye West reverts back to antisemitic tactics
Kelsea Ballerini's tour takes dramatic turn
Kelsea Ballerini's tour takes dramatic turn
Elton John opens up about THAT studio meltdown video
Elton John opens up about THAT studio meltdown
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth child
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth child
Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for 'Super Bowl'
Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for 'Super Bowl'
Camilla never wanted to be Queen? video
Camilla never wanted to be Queen?
Alan Carr exposes Amanda Holden: 'Never really knew'
Alan Carr exposes Amanda Holden: 'Never really knew'
Taylor Swift reaction to Travis Kelce's Donald Trump comment revealed
Taylor Swift reaction to Travis Kelce's Donald Trump comment revealed