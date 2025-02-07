 
Kayla Nicole shares honest take on dating athletes after Travis Kelce split

The influencer drops some eye-opening truths about dating in the sports world

February 07, 2025

Model, journalist, and singer Kayla Nicole recently opened up about the struggles of dating an athlete.

The the sports broadcaster talked to PEOPLE about the "challenges" of dating a professional athlete and shared what she learnt from her past relationship with Travis Kelce, which ended in May 2022.

She said, "My success has been attributed to people that [she] was in close proximity to. That's something that happens to women all the time, especially just in the entertainment industry and public fields."

Nicole went on to note that she never called herself by the term people use for athletes' partners while dating Kelce, saying, "I never referred to myself as a W.A.G."

"I feel doctors' wives don't call themselves D.A.G.s... You know what I mean? I don't know why that even became a thing aside from the TV show, but I get it,” the Do or Die singer added.

Moving forward, she admitted that dating an athlete is hard because they spend a lot of time with their team and travel often for games.

The Strangers hitmaker quipped, "I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot. Especially if it's long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs."

"So I think finding that balance in life is definitely a struggle,” Kayla Nicole concluded.

