Colt Ford shares honest advice with Jelly Roll about weight loss

Country star Colt Ford shared heartfelt advice with Jelly Roll about health and weight loss, drawing from his own journey.

Per PEOPLE magazine, the 54-year-old musician and songwriter articulated that when people know you as a "big guy," it can be hard if you decide to lose weight.

Shedding light on Roll’s weight loss journey, who has lost over 100 lbs, he noted, "Jelly has lost a bunch of weight.”

Ford revealed he told the Wild Ones singer that "You start to think when you're a big guy like that and people love you, 'What if I lose weight? Are they going to still like me?' And I'm like, 'No, bro. I thought that for so long. No, no, no. As long as you're who you are, and you're authentic and good to people, sh***, they don't care."

For the unversed, the Farm Life hitmaker used to weigh 340 pounds but now weighs 290 after health problems.

Notably, Ford started focusing on his health in 2022 after being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that makes muscles weak.

His health became even more serious when he had a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that when Colt Ford had already lost 250 lbs when he experienced his heart attack, and since then, he has lost 60 more lbs.