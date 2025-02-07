Oasis honor roots with major milestone

Oasis just celebrated the 25-year anniversary of their 2000 studio album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the iconic band, who will return to the stage on July 4, 2025 for their highly anticipated reunion tour, reminisced their fourth studio album.

“To celebrate the upcoming anniversary, new limited-edition vinyl formats including a silver LP and an official store exclusive blue and purple marble LP will be released February 28th,” the rock band that comprises of the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, wrote.

A few hours later, Oasis then dropped an update on their latest lyric video to the chart-topping track, Go Let It Out, off their 2000 album.

““Paint no illusion, try to click with whatcha got” Catch the premiere of the brand new lyric video for ‘Go Let It Out’ on Oasis’ channel on YouTube at 4pm GMT!” they captioned a separate Instagram post.

This comes after Oasis decided to come together for an iconic reunion, that sparked frenzy amongst fans, both new and old, leading to a ticket price hike, leading the band to be accused of exploitation.

Addressing the concern, they issued a statement, saying, "It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

They continued, "While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.”

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve,” Oasis concluded.