Melissa Gilbert drops playful demand for more grandkids

Melissa Gilbert joked that her kids need to give her more grandkids.

In a recent chat with People, the 60-year-old actress shared that during her off-screen days, she spends quality time with her grandchildren.

Gilbert is mother to two sons Dakota from her first marriage and Michael from her second marriage. From her second marriage to Bruce Boxleitner, she is also a stepmother to two kids, and with her current husband Timothy Busfield, she is a stepmother to three children: Samuel, Daisy, and Wilson.

And she is also a grandmother to eight grandchildren through their blended family.

"All these babies. All these grandchildren. I mean, they're so delicious and fun and funny," Gilbert, who is starring in the off-Broadway play Still, began.

Gilbert went on to say, "Our eldest grandchild by birth, because one of our kids married a woman with three grown boys that are our grandchildren, but our oldest one to be born of one of our kids just turned 10, and her name is Lulabelle. Lulabelle Boxleitner is just so much fun to hang out with."

"We had a bunch of the kids with us this Christmas in Albuquerque where my husband's been producing The Cleaning Lady. And Lulabelle was with us and ended up having sleepovers in our room. We put a teepee in our room for her and she stayed with us. We had the best time with her."

"They're just so much fun to hang out with, these fantastic little people, our little Ruby and Eli and Ripley and Rosemary and baby Casper. I keep telling the kids, 'Give us more! Give us more! Give us more! We want more’," she quipped.