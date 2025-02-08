Critics Choice Awards 2025: Adrien Brody dedicates big win to his 'beautiful' girlfriend

Adrien Brody added another feather to his cap on Friday as he won the Best Actor trophy at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

In his acceptance speech, the 51-year-old actor, who received an award for his stunning performance in The Brutalis, dedicated his trophy to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman.

"I've been doing this since I was 12 and I know very clearly that these moments are far and few between in an actor's life. I do not take this for granted," began Adrien.

He continued, "I want to shout out my crew and amazing cast for all their amazing contributions to this, I couldn't be here without you, and to my team for supporting me and guiding me and A24 for believing in this movie and of course to my beautiful girlfriend Georgina and my parents, thank you.”

“I would not be here without you. God bless everyone, I love you. Thank you,” added the Ghosted actor.

Praising film’s critics, Adrien said, "You guys, critics, they make you stronger. Thank you, I really appreciate you. You guys have been advocating for our film since Venice and you've given us a voice, you've made this very small epic film very visible and very accessible to people and I'm so grateful for that," added Adrien.

As per People magazine, Adrien has been dating Georgina since 2020. The couple was recently spotted together at the Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025.