Nicole Kidman shocks fans by her reunion with 'Moulin Rouge' star

February 08, 2025

Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor delighted fans with a heartwarming reunion at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Friday.

The duo, who starred together in the beloved 2001 musical Moulin Rouge, were seen catching up 24 years after the film’s release.

According to Daily Mail, Kidman and McGregor sat side by side at the event, both dressed in coordinated looks, Kidman in a sleek grey Saint Laurent blazer and McGregor in a classic black suit.

Moreover, their on-screen chemistry and long-standing friendship sparked an outpouring of nostalgic reactions on social media, with fans expressing excitement and even calling for Moulin Rouge 2.

Additionally, Kidman was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Lioness but lost to Shōgun star Moeka Hoshi.

Meanwhile, McGregor took the stage to present the award for Best Actress, which went to Demi Moore for The Substance.

Furthermore, the reunion was a standout moment of the night, reminding audiences of the lasting impact of Moulin Rouge and the duo’s unforgettable performances.

