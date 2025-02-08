 
Prince Harry's message to King Charles related to Archie, Lilibet exposed

Archie and Lilibet have not visited King Charles since Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022

February 08, 2025

Prince Harry's message to King Charles related to Archie, Lilibet exposed

Prince Harry has apparently sent a strong message to his estranged father King Charles about his children Archie and Lilibet.

This has been claimed by royal expert Matt Wilkinson while hosting the Royal Exclusive show.

Wilkinson said that Prince Harry not returning to the UK with his kids could be sending a message.

The royal expert said, “I think it almost felt like a bit like blackmail, kind of saying, ‘If I don't get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren, or the country will never see the family come back to the UK unless I get my security.”

The monarch has reportedly only met Princess Lilibet once, during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and has seen Archie just a handful of times.

Another royal expert Arthur Edwards appeared on the show and slammed Prince Harry for not bringing Archie and Lilibet to UK.

The royal experts remarks come after a friend of Prince Harry claimed that the duke wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and “so he can help support his patronages and their important work."

