David, Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn’s fiery football take goes viral

Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham's son, followed in his father David’s footsteps and brought his football skills and humour.

The 25-year-old son of English footballer, who has been accused before of using nepotism in his career, mentioned his father many times in a playful Instagram ad for Whole Foods.

In the video, he can be seen playing football and joked that American football is not "normal football."

While kicking the ball around, the hot sauce brand owner, entrepreneur, and photographer picked up his phone to call his father, David.

Brooklyn can also be heard saying, “A few of my mates are coming round. I'm going to place a Whole Foods Market order, probably watch the match.”

Then the interviewer asked, “Wait, Brooklyn, you know this is like a football game, right... American football?”

“Really? I thought we already sorted this out. You know that's a proper football... Let me call my dad,” the aspiring chef responded.

Brooklyn further added, “Has anyone seen my phone, by the way? I just want to check if my dad got back to me. Just about setting it straight that it's American football and not football.”

“Well, I grew up with football, where you actually have to use your foot. In American football, they use their foot like what? 10 seconds a game? [phone calls] Hey, dad…” he concluded.

Notably, this came after Brooklyn and his brother Romeo recently posed like their father in shirtless photos.