Anthony Mackie gets honest about impact of fame on dating life

Anthony Mackie’s growing fame as Captain America isn’t helping him find dates.

According to Anthony, his titular role in Captain America: Brave New World has led to an “obsolete” dating life.

The actor says “the idea of dating is really hard.”

He argued: “How do you trust someone? How do you put yourself in a position to be vulnerable?”

“How do you know what someone really [wants] from you when all you want is to just be loved and appreciated? What does that look like?” the 8 Mile actor added.

The 46-year-old also shared that he doesn’t use dating apps like Tinder and Raya.

“I’m older and I don’t do the apps,” he declared.

Elsewhere, the father of four revealed that he spends most of his time off with his sons in his native New Orleans. The group of five enjoys indoor games like Monopoly, Uno, as well as Throw Throw Burrito and Throw Throw Avocado.

"It literally becomes The Matrix when you get into this game,” he said of the latter two games. “My 12-year-old has figured out a system and nobody can figure out his system, but he wins every single time. He just sits back. He's the big cheese when it comes to Throw Throw Burrito and Throw Throw Avocado.”

Anthony Mackie starring Captain America: Brave New World bows in theaters on February 14.