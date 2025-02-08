Meghan Markle shares rare insight into her private life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex gave a glimpse into her and Prince Harry’s family life.

The royal couple made a joint appearance at the Invictus Games reception on February 7, 2025.

Taking to the stage, Meghan delivered a heartfelt unplanned speech, introducing her husband.

During her speech, Meghan reflected on the days leading up to the event and shared how the Duke of Sussex had been juggling being a father of two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while preparing for the games.

Meghan, known to keep their family life private, shared a sweet story, “with families...the big rush in the morning and getting ready for school and packing the lunchboxes and making breakfast and my husband is in all of that with all of us.”

“And then he'll be on his phone, and Archie will be like, 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' and he says, 'Because it's Invictus, I'm getting ready for Invictus,’” she added.

She went on to add how much the event means to Prince Harry, “You are his family just as we are his family. And I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week, that's going to be spectacular.”

“I need you to know that, how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him.”

“It is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to the stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex,” Meghan Markle concluded.