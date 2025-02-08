Lucas Grabeel reveals Ashley Tisdale’s impact on 'High School Musical'

Lucas Grabeel recently revealed that Ashley Tisdale was not just acting—she was “so Sharpay Evans” on the High School Musical set.

For the unversed, in the 2006 movie, Tisdale played Sharpay Evans while Grabeel played the role of her twin brother, Ryan Evans.

On Thursday, February 6, the 40-year-old actor and musician spoke at MegaCon in Orlando with High School Musical co-star Corbin Bleu, where he talked about the Disney movie and shared how he first met Tisdale.

Grabeel shared, "I met Ashley at the callback. We had originally had our normal audition ... then we had the callback and met with the director."

He added, "That's when I auditioned for Troy," admitting that he had already gone in for the character that Zac Efron depicted.

"[The director] was like, 'Oh Lucas, you are amazing but you are no Troy. But you are a Ryan,'" Halloweentown High star said.

In the last audition, which lasted seven hours, the actors were put into pairs, as Grabeel laughingly noted, "I was paired with Ashley and she really pissed me off. This girl. I mean, this is why she got the job—she was so Sharpay. She literally, we did the scene, we came out, and she's like, 'Hey, so I really wanna, like, rehearse and go over it again.'"

He continued, "And I was like, 'I'm kinda good, cause I did my homework and I'm ready to go.' And she's like, 'No, please,' And I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' ... So we do the scene outside by ourselves, and she's like, 'Okay, so, when I say this line, I want you to go over here and make this face. And then at this point, I'm gonna add this line and I want you to react to that.' And I'm like, 'Whoa, she's giving me notes.’”

"I went to the callback and I had this, like, 'Bro, be professional.' And that is exactly who Ryan is. He has this thing of like, 'I have to perform, she's driving me nuts, but I'll keep it all inside.' So thank you, Ashley, for giving me notes,” Grabeel concluded.