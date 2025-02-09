 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward share two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have been connecting with communities in Nepal, celebrating shared history and looking to the future.

During their trip to Nepal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have revealed a big secret to their happy marriage in rare interview.

“Because we’re best friends,” Edward revealed and Sophie added: “That’s true,” the Daily Express quoted the couple as saying when asked about their secret to such a happy ship.

Duchess Sophie said when asked if humour was important too, “Oh, there’s always got to be humour. Especially when you’re travelling and you’ve got no idea what’s about to happen. You’ve got to laugh.”

Prince Edward and Sophie’s wedding took place on 19 June 1999 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Nepal.

They are undertaking a busy programme which reflects their commitments to causes including supporting young people through the DofE scheme, promoting eye health initiatives in remote areas, and protecting survivors of gender-based violence.

Rita Ora suffers loss of ‘family member'
Rita Ora suffers loss of ‘family member'
'Deadpool' creator says 'bye' to Marvel
'Deadpool' creator says 'bye' to Marvel
Kanye West labels problematic rants ‘social experiment'
Kanye West labels problematic rants ‘social experiment'
Kevin Costner raves about 'women' part in Western story
Kevin Costner raves about 'women' part in Western story
Priscilla Presley talks about husband Elvis Presley ‘other life' video
Priscilla Presley talks about husband Elvis Presley ‘other life'
Prince Harry, Meghan clap back at haters with ‘show of strength' video
Prince Harry, Meghan clap back at haters with ‘show of strength'
Rachel Brosnahan gets honest about 'Superman' role
Rachel Brosnahan gets honest about 'Superman' role
Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?
Kanye West faces big blow to shocking rants on X?