Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have been connecting with communities in Nepal, celebrating shared history and looking to the future.

During their trip to Nepal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have revealed a big secret to their happy marriage in rare interview.

“Because we’re best friends,” Edward revealed and Sophie added: “That’s true,” the Daily Express quoted the couple as saying when asked about their secret to such a happy ship.

Duchess Sophie said when asked if humour was important too, “Oh, there’s always got to be humour. Especially when you’re travelling and you’ve got no idea what’s about to happen. You’ve got to laugh.”

Prince Edward and Sophie’s wedding took place on 19 June 1999 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Nepal.

They are undertaking a busy programme which reflects their commitments to causes including supporting young people through the DofE scheme, promoting eye health initiatives in remote areas, and protecting survivors of gender-based violence.