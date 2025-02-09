Meghan Markle's hidden disruptive work in Buckingham Palace LEAKED

Meghan Markle’s attempts at allegedly disrupting the work being done in the Royal Family has just come to light.

News of this has been brought forward by royal biographer and author Tom Quinn.

He penned all these thoughts in his most recent piece for The Times.

This piece detailed, using accounts by anonymous courtiers, palace aides and former communications workers the disruptive tendencies Meghan employed.

According to Mr Quinn, “The strongly held view among current and former royal staff is that Meghan felt she was standing up for her husband, telling ‘her truth’ and encouraging him to tell his, but this was seen as deeply disruptive.”

And “according to numerous palace sources, William couldn’t understand why Harry had changed so much,” from the moment of his marriage, given that “When they were growing up, they both enjoyed polo, pheasant shooting and other country sports and there was no sense when Harry turned up at any of these events that he was treated differently from his brother.”

Mr Quinn also quoted an inside source to dish on the matter and they said its because “When you have teams of servants looking after you, you’re driven wherever you want to go at whatever time you want to go and you have no money worries, it never occurs to you that you’re not a very special person. And that was Harry’s position before his marriage.”

Even one member of staff who would lend their work hours at Nottingham Cottage spoke out and noted that part of the divide that occurred also because of their living arrangements because, “Meghan felt it was so small that it must be a reflection on how the royal family were belittling her husband. She just didn’t understand that real royals don’t care much about houses and material possessions because, having always had them, they take them for granted.”