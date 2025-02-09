Buckingham Palace urged to put things aside for Prince Harry

The Royal Family has just been urged against keeping up their defenses up with the Duke up and instead put their differences aside.

PR expert Ryan McCormick gave this bit of advice the Firm’s way while speaking to The Mirror US.

He began the conversation by saying, “I think the Royal Family should attend the event (it's good PR for them) and should also include Harry.”

Because “When respected leaders and figureheads can show that differences can be put aside, it can inspire others to do the same.”

“Hard times are almost always guaranteed but, so can be the unwavering love and bond between family,” he also noted.

He also had a few words for the Duke too, and urged him to keep going with the Invictus Games regardless of the health issues plaguing his family, because “I think it's a great time to go ahead with The Invictus Games as it uplifts, unites, and inspires millions across the country.”

This comes following Kate’s cancer remission, as well as King Charles’ continued treatment, which is supposed to continue well into 2025.

Before signing off he also explained his reasons for this advice and added, “Yes, Charles' diagnosis (and Kate's cancer treatments) has been an unpredictable cloud of uncertainty but, forging ahead with the games focuses on the beauty of life in the moment.”