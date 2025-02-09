Meghan Markle's major decision paves way for Lilibet, Archie return to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major decision has seemingly paved the way for their children Archie and Lilibet to visit UK.

King Charles California-based grandchildren could return to the UK after their parent’s latest decision, according to a report.

As per the GB News, Meghan and Harry decided not to bring Archie and Lilibet to Canada as they arrived in Vancouver on Friday ahead of the first-ever winter edition of the Invictus Games.

During the 2025 Invictus Games' friends and family dinner in Vancouver on Friday evening, Meghan said Archie and Lilibet will be "cheering on from California."

Previously, at the last games in Dusseldorf in 2023, the duchess had said: "We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is."

The next Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham, England in 2027.

The report claims the royal couple may opt to bring Archie and Lilibet to the sporting competition in the UK in 2027 as if not, the kids will not be able to experience the Invictus Games for another four years.

The host nation for the 2029 games has not yet been chosen.