Prince Harry’s staffer exposes his mean and angry side

Prince Harry’s biggest point of contention with staffers has just been revealed.

A former member of Kensington Palace shared this retelling during their interview with biographer Tom Quinn.

He noted the interaction in his piece for The Times and explained how there was a polarizing side to Prince Harry as well.

While Prince William is known for having a temper of sorts, and Prince Harry is usually considered “one of the easiest and nicest” to work for, the opposite is also true.

According to this staffer, “I remember once in his private apartments I’d muddled something — some of his papers on the desk or something.”

“He was immediately angry and it was out of proportion to the problem, or at least I thought it was.”

Recalling how “We thought it was a bit rich complaining about me being muddled, given that Harry was probably the most muddled of all the royals of his generation. The joke used to be that Harry was very much like the Prince Regent in the Blackadder television series.”

“People used to say that without a servant, Harry would take two weeks to put on his own trousers.”

Before concluding the source also noted that in comparison to him, Meghan was more of a modernizer because “When someone arrives from the United States and tries to change things, the old guard really don’t like it. And the old guard are terrific snobs. They have to be less obviously snobbish today, but it’s still there.”