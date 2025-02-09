Kristin Davis spills the beans on Hilary Swank’s audition disaster

Kristin Davis once went head-to-head with the Oscar winner Hilary Swank for her unforgettable Melrose Place role.

The 59-year-old Davis talked about her long TV career in a new cover story of PEOPLE and looked back at her time on Melrose Place in 1995, revealing that Swank also tried out for the role of Brooke Armstrong.

Calling to mind the final auditions for Aaron Spelling’s series, she said, "It was Hilary Swank, myself, and a girl named Meredith. It was us three who tested for Brooke, and I think they must have read like 500 girls."

The Cash Out actress went on to note that she was "so stressed out" about what to wear for her audition with Spelling and when she reached his office, it was "huge" with a "curvy long couch," "a bunch of fish tanks," and a "shag rug."

Davis mentioned that the room had 10 executives in a row, and "the only one" really looking at her was Darren Star.

She said Heather Locklear, 1992's Melrose Place's leading lady, had tied the knot with Richie Sambora in a "lace, halter gown," so she bought a "bustier-like" wedding dress to show a "similar sense of s*******."

The Deadly Illusions star added, "I had this whole plan that I was going to strip my jacket off in the scene. I did it, and clearly it worked out. But I mean, I was just riddled with anxiety, okay?"

"I remember going in, and it was just the three of us, and everyone was very nice. It wasn't one of those like scary room, and then you go in one at a time. And I remember Hilary came out, and she seemed so young, and she had kind of shorter hair and kind of sporty, and I was like, 'Uh-oh.' And then Meredith had longer hair also. I was like, 'Oh, good,’” Davis noted.

However, when Swank completed her audition, she looked sad and said, "I totally blew it."

"Obviously she goes on to win two Oscars. She did fine. She did fine,” Davis recalled, taking a jibe at Swank.

Then the Holliday in the Wild alum said she got to audition, but her agent, Swank, did not think she would get the job because of her looks.

She confessed, "I had a really good talk with her way back, where she said to me, 'Kristin, you know, I really need to apologize because I was your agent when they were starting to cast Brooke, and I didn't submit you for it, because I didn't think you were hot enough.’”

"Obviously she was wrong, but I wasn't like the look. I wasn't the hot look of the '90s. I had hips, I had curves. You were supposed to be straight in the '90s with some b*****,” Davis concluded.