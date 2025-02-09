Photo: Cher's kids feel 'insulted' due to Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: Report

Cher is reportedly afraid of losing her boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary songstress has been obsessing over the musician, but her kids, Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 48, are concerned for their mother.

Reportedly, Cher’s children feel infuriated by Alexandar’s prominent presence in their mother’s life.

Speaking of the 78-year-old’s kids, a source tipped, "They don't trust him one bit.”

The insider went on to address, “And they hate that he's suddenly the most important thing in their mom's life.

"It's driving them crazy. They want him out of her life. It's insulting for everyone, especially Chaz, who takes it super personally.” the source remarked in conclusion of this topic.

“It's like she's addicted to him," they maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cher is at odds with both Chaz and Elijah Blue for different reasons. It has been claimed that “A.E” has been positioning his son Slash to ignite motherly love and fill the void caused by the absence of her kids for Cher.