Shania Twain recounts being 'numb' during Super Bowl performance

Shania Twain headlined the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show in 2003

Shania Twain is recalling memories of performing at the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show in 2003.

"That was a really exciting moment," Twain told People. "I think I was quite numb. I can remember feeling a little like I was in a tunnel or something. It was such an overwhelming and chaotic environment around me."

The singer recalled that "the whole stage had to be put out there in a matter of minutes.”

She continued: “Everybody had to be transported out there in this big convoy — the band, technicians, instruments, everything — in a very short period of time, so we had to actually rehearse the timing of it more than we rehearsed the music, because it's live TV time. It's got to be exactly on cue and everything's got to be on time."

During her set, she was joined by No Doubt and Sting.

She confessed that the performance "went by really fast, and I don't think I absorbed it in the moment."

However, she notes that performing at the Super Bowl is a lot more pressure than a normal show.

“I was part of a much bigger thing than a Shania performance. It was massive,” concluded Shania Twain.