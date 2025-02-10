Cynthia Erivo opens up about a 'never repaired' relationship with her father

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about the "never repaired" relationship with her father, whose name has not been revealed.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she candidly talked about how her estranged father’s behavior motivates her to achieve.

"I don't necessarily think about him too much,” the Stand Up singer began by saying. “Only that I wish him well.”

"I think you have to have empathy for people and I wasn't always in that place. When I was a teenager, I was angry at what that relationship was."

At that time, when the songstress was 16-year-old her father disowned her and her younger sister, Stephanie.

Referring to her estranged relationship with her father, Erivo said, "That fractured relationship I have with him, I think, was originally one of the driving forces of wanting to do well.”

However, the Wicked actress revealed that it motivates her to succeed in her career, and continued, “And wanting to prove that I was good enough to be loved. but then, you have to start learning how to do it for you."

"We had a falling out that just never repaired, yeah..."

"I don't know what I would say. He doesn't know me, and I don't know him so we're sort of strangers in that way," the Grammy award winner added before signing off.