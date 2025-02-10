 
Geo News

Cynthia Erivo opens up about a 'never repaired' relationship with her father

Cynthia Erivo gets candid about her estranged relationship with her father

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Cynthia Erivo opens up about a never repaired relationship with her father
Cynthia Erivo opens up about a 'never repaired' relationship with her father

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about the "never repaired" relationship with her father, whose name has not been revealed.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she candidly talked about how her estranged father’s behavior motivates her to achieve.

"I don't necessarily think about him too much,” the Stand Up singer began by saying. “Only that I wish him well.”

"I think you have to have empathy for people and I wasn't always in that place. When I was a teenager, I was angry at what that relationship was."

At that time, when the songstress was 16-year-old her father disowned her and her younger sister, Stephanie.

Referring to her estranged relationship with her father,  Erivo said, "That fractured relationship I have with him, I think, was originally one of the driving forces of wanting to do well.”

However, the Wicked actress revealed that it motivates her to succeed in her career, and continued, “And wanting to prove that I was good enough to be loved. but then, you have to start learning how to do it for you."

"We had a falling out that just never repaired, yeah..."

"I don't know what I would say. He doesn't know me, and I don't know him so we're sort of strangers in that way," the Grammy award winner added before signing off.

True extent of the isolation King Charles battles exposed: ‘No one will shoulder a load'
True extent of the isolation King Charles battles exposed: ‘No one will shoulder a load'
Meghan Markle's disdain of her status fearful in-laws' exposed
Meghan Markle's disdain of her status fearful in-laws' exposed
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joint appearance
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joint appearance
Meghna Markle's outrageous divorce demands from Prince Harry exposed
Meghna Markle's outrageous divorce demands from Prince Harry exposed
King Charles plans major move after Prince Harry Invictus Games' appearance
King Charles plans major move after Prince Harry Invictus Games' appearance
Queen Camilla struggled with Royal protocol before taking on big role
Queen Camilla struggled with Royal protocol before taking on big role
Meghan Markle harnesses ‘maternal-looking pride' for Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle harnesses ‘maternal-looking pride' for Prince Harry
Prince Harry gives romantic instruction to Meghan Markle, lip reader reveals
Prince Harry gives romantic instruction to Meghan Markle, lip reader reveals