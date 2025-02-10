'Sister Wives' Kody Brown drops bombshell about his separation from Janelle

Reality TV star Kody Brown recently admitted he still wonders whether his marriage to Janelle Brown could have been saved.

In a video shared by TLC on Instagram, the 55-year-old said, “I kind of look at Meri [Brown] still as a friend. I’m sure both of us, mutually, will get back to that place. I have hope that Meri and I would be friends.”

The Sister Wives star added, “I hear about Christine [Brown] falling in love and getting married and stuff like this, and I’m, like, going, ‘Well, good on Christine.'"

"Janelle was a different story. I always thought … I just felt like Janelle and I could have worked it out," Kody confessed by stating.

For the unversed, the 52-year-old Christine was the first one to leave the polygamous marriage after 25 years, announcing her decision in November 2021.

Janelle also followed in the footsteps of Christine and decided to get separated from Kody after 29 years of their marriage in December 2022.

A source told In Touch Weekly at that time, saying, “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realised she can do [everything] on her own.”

Later, the father of 18 also confirmed the news as he quipped, “I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine.”

It is pertinent to mention that after Christine and Janelle, Meri was the last one to part ways with Kody in January 2023.