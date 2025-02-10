Tyler Cameron takes aim at Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show

Reality TV star Tyler Cameron did not hold back and criticised Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 2025 halftime performance.

For the unversed, Lamar performed at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on February 9 in New Orleans.

However, taking to Instagram Stories after the show, the 32-year-old Cameron shared his thoughts regarding the PRIDE. crooner’s performance.

The Bachelorette alum posted Lamar’s video and scribbled a caption over it that read, “The worst halftime performance goes to…” adding, “Should have been Lil Wayne!!”

Per E! News, Lamar was announced as the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner instead of Wayne.

Notably, the 42-year-old rapper appeared to be “stung by the snub” and posted a now-expired Instagram video and claimed that he had not “mentally prepared” for the “letdown” of being overlooked.

Following Wayne's reaction, Lamar also talked about the issue in his song wacced out murals from his 2024 album GNX.

It is essential to mention that the lyrics that addressed Wayne's disappointment are, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an Esk---, I drew the line and decimals."