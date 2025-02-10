Teresa Giudice drops truth bomb about her return to 'RHONJ'

A renowned American TV personality, Teresa Giudice, recently talked about her return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ).

The 52-year-old appeared on the Bonded by Bravo podcast and revealed that she is still waiting for the word from Bravo for the show's season 15, in which she first participated in 2009.

Guidice said, “Of course I’m going to go back. Oh my gosh I started it, so I feel like like, you know, there’s still a lot in me. So yeah, definitely I would go back.”

She added, “I heard it’s coming soon. Like, because I think they can’t, you know, they have to let you know, like, what’s the status like with the whole employment thing, right?”

Previously, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared on the AllAboutTRH podcast that she was sure of her comeback.

“Listen, they have to have the OG back, they have to, you know. They can’t just let it end that way, so they have to. I mean, it’s inevitable,” Guidice quipped, referring herself as "OG."

The reality TV star also claimed that she has only three friends left from season 14, highlighting, “Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and that’s it. The rest, they lied.”

It is pertinent to mention that other than Catania, Aydin, Guidice, and Goldschneider, the cast of season 14 of RHONJ included Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler.