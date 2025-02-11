 
Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl digs?

Kendrick Lamar took many digs at Drake during his performance at the Super Bowl.

Many expected these slights, but the Canadian rap star remained seemingly unbothered by them at the day.

Because he was in Melbourne, Australia, performing a concert as part of his Anita Max Win Tour.

According to reports, the Grammy winner was in a generous mood and gave tens of thousands of dollars to the concertgoers.

In what appears to be a small gesture from the fans, Drake gave them a bundle of cash totaling $45,000.

For example, a fan's sign in the crowd that read 'Adonis for President' earned the person twenty-five grand.

"You're showing a lot of love to my son," the Energy hitmaker was heard saying in a TikTok video. 

"On behalf of me and Adonis … we're going to give you 25 grand for your family."

Another sign reads, 'Kiss Me, It's My Birthday' to which Drake not only gave the girl $20,000 but also paid for the fan's dinner.

"It really touches my heart that — through all of that, you still take your hard-earned money, and you spend some of that money on tickets to this show to see this kid from Canada get up here and talk ****, he gushed.

"I really appreciate you. I would be nothing without you," Drake concluded.

