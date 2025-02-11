Princess Beatrice crushed by explosive new Prince Andrew scandal

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew is reportedly "devastated" after shocking news claims about the Duke of York's scandal.

The emails resurfaced recently revealed that Andrew allegedly kept in contact with Jeffrey Epstein longer than he previously claimed. As per shocking claims, Andrew was in contact with Epstein in 2011, despite his 2019 Newsnight interview statement that he had cut ties with the convicted sex offender after meeting him in December 2010.

A source has revealed to Women's Day that Beatrice, who gave birth to her youngest daughter Athena on January 22 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, is "absolutely devastated" by the situation.

"Beatrice is [privately] absolutely devastated,” the source stated.

They also added that Beatrice is focusing on her family to cope with the situation, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is supporting her during this tough time.

“The situation has brought her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her husband, closer than ever before," the insider added.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew has faced ongoing scrutiny since his ties to Epstein were exposed. While he has denied wrongdoing, the resurfacing of these emails has sparked controversy.