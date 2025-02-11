Blake Lively reason of absence from Super Bowl unveiled

Blake Lively made headlines after being excluded from Taylor Swift’s guestlist at the Super Bowl held on February 9, 2025.

However, the actress would have “refused” to attend the event, despite the Lover crooner inviting her as she would “never want to overshadow” the pop sensation.

Lively’s notable absence, particularly in contrast to the fact that she attended last year’s event with her best friend, drew a lot of attention.

According to Marie Claire, a source stated, "Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come. She would never want to make Taylor's big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever."

This comes amid Lively’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni, who she sued for s**ual harassment and for creating a toxic work environment on the set of the film, It Ends With Us.

However, even though the insider has revealed a thoughtful gensture made by the Gossip Girl alum for the Blank Space crooner, the power couple, Swift and Travis Kelce have little to celebrate as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, Taylor Swift was also shocked to receive boos from the crowd when her face appeared on the jumbotron during the Super Bowl game.