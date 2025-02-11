Isla Fisher still has Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston wedding gift 25 years later

Isla Fisher made a shocking revelation about a wedding gift belonging to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Speaking with The Times, Fisher revealed that she has a vase in her kitchen with a special inscription: "Brad and Jen, Happy Wedding!"

"I found a vase in my kitchen, I turned it upside down and it said ‘Brad and Jen, Happy Wedding!'" Fisher shared.

The actress went on to explain that she unknowingly took the vase while staying at the Friends alum's house in the mid-2000s.

She said, "Somehow, when I left her house, I took that vase. So I have to get it back to her. It’s beautiful."

Pitt and Aniston, were married in a star-studded Malibu ceremony in 2000. However, the Hollywood power couple announced their separation in January 2005 and finalized their divorce later that year.

It is worth mentioning that Isla Fisher also finalized her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen in 2024 following over 20 years of marriage.

She recently addressed her split for the first time during the same interview, calling it “the most difficult thing I’ve been through.”