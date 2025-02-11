Prince Harry moves to tears as he opens up about heartbreaking loss

Prince Harry made a hearbreaking confession at the Invictus Games wheelchair curling event.

The Duke of Sussex revealed he misses his dog Guy while meeting a service animal, Thorn, a black Labrador retriever who supports mental health for first responders in the Yukon, at the games.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, met Ali Harper and her service dog, which reminded them of their dog Guy, who passed away earlier this year.

Speaking with People Magazine, Harper got candid about her interaction with the Sussexes, revealing, "Harry came right over and sat down right next to Thorn and kneeled down and started petting him and said how much he misses his dog."

"And said thank you very much for what we do with Thorn," she added.

She revealed Meghan also had a "small interaction with Thorn as well, and then we were able to take a group photo."

This comes after Meghan dropped an emotional post on Instagram about her dog Guy, whom she rescued from a Kentucky kill shelter in 2015.

In a lengthy caption alongside a heartfelt video, the Duchess shared, "He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom.”

She added, “I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there.

“But they are. And that’s okay too.”