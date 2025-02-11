Georgia Harrison opens up about Stephen Bear video

Reality TV personality, Georgia Harrison, has opened up about her struggles with an explicit video of her that still remains available online.

Harrison's former partner Stephen Bear was convicted of sharing a private video of them together.

According to BBC, she waived her right to anonymity and Bear, 35, of Loughton in Essex, was jailed for 21 months in 2023.

The 30-year-old is new appearing in documentary with ITV, where she looks into the issue of deepfakes and image-based sexual abuse.

While it's still not what known if she would be able to convince people through her documentary that they shouldn't be spreading her explicit video, a look at Google searches shows that the demand for the clip has increased manyfold.

Answering a question about the challenges she faced while making the documentary, she said "I would say obviously the hardest part for me was having to see how widespread my video still is."

She added, "I have a lot of people messaging me all the time, sending me clips of it. It's always something in the back of my mind, but having to really face head on exactly where it is and how many places it's in was a real struggle for me."

Georgia Harrison said, "The only way for it to be impossible for not only my video but any victim of image-based sexual abuse's video not to be online in the future is for there to be more awareness and for the government and higher-up companies within the internet to get together and face it head on.

She said, "For me, I know it wasn't the easiest thing to do, it was the best thing I can do for my future and other women's future."