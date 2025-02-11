Michelle Williams spills on 'Destiny’s Child' group chat dynamics

Michelle Williams has given a rare glimpse into her group chat with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, members of Destiny’s Child.

On Tuesday, February 11, the 45-year-old actress was on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she was asked about her group chat with Beyonce and Rowland.

Hudson inquired, “What’s the Destiny’s Child group text like?” to which Williams replied, “It is pure, it’s friendship, it’s all of those things.”

The 43-year-old host then asked, “Who’s the most talkative out of you three?”

“Who's the most talkative? Surprisingly me,” the Brown Eyes crooner responded, which prompted Hudson to add, “I feel like it’s you, Michelle.”

Moving forward, Williams stated that the 44-year-old Rowland could also be considered the most talkative member of Destiny’s Child.

“I don’t know Kelly now,” the Survivor hitmaker noted.

After listening to William’s remarks, Hudson agreed by saying, “Kelly can talk.”

For the unversed, Destiny's Child was an American girl group that consisted of Beyonce, Rowland, and Williams, which first started as Girl's Tyme in 1990 in Houston, Texas.

It is pertinent to mention that the R&B trio, who released their last album, Destiny Fulfilled, on November 15, 2004, have stayed close friends.